Nightly News

New California law says pet stores can only sell rescued dogs, cats and rabbits

01:17

Animal advocates are hailing the new law as putting pet welfare over profit, as the Humane Society says most of the dogs in these stores come from puppy mills. Breeders are concerned that the law will hurt their business.Dec. 29, 2018

  • Meet the new owners of Seattle's Pike Place Fish Market: Four of its famous fishmongers

    01:40

  • How influencers are transforming the fashion industry

    01:42

  • GM program aims to help those who took a break from their careers get back in the workforce

    01:55

  • Remembering American service members lost in 2018

    01:34

  • These are some of the new laws going into effect in 2019

    01:53

  • Utah now has the strictest DUI law in the country

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All