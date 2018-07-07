Feedback
New car leasing program lets drivers get new car every two weeks

 

With car sales dipping two percent this year and fewer millennials getting behind the wheel, brands like Ford and Cadillac are starting “car subscriptions,” allowing drivers to swaps cars in an out at their local dealership whenever they want.

