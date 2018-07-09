Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

New car leasing program lets drivers get new car every two weeks

 

With car sales dipping two percent this year and fewer millennials getting behind the wheel, brands like Ford and Cadillac are starting “car subscriptions,” allowing drivers to swaps cars in an out at their local dealership whenever they want.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Death of Anthony Avalos has parallels to another child abuse case in L.A.

In L.A., latest child abuse death has parallels to another tragedy

U.S. news
Trade war threatens to destabilize Maine lobster industry at peak season

Trade war threatens to destabilize Maine lobster industry at peak season

Politics News
Man who called police on black woman at North Carolina pool no longer has job

Man who called police on black woman at pool no longer has job

NBCBLK
U.S. service member killed, 2 wounded in 'insider attack' in Afghanistan

U.S. service member killed in Afghan 'insider attack'

World
Puerto Rico prepares for remnants of Beryl, as some still remain without power after hurricane

Still recovering from hurricane, Puerto Rico prepares for remnants of Beryl

U.S. news

World News

First boys emerge from Thailand cave as rescue mission enters final act

First boys emerge from Thai cave as rescue mission enters final act

World
U.S. service member killed, 2 wounded in 'insider attack' in Afghanistan

U.S. service member killed in Afghan 'insider attack'

World
Boys rescued from Thailand cave rushed to hospital for treatment
Video

Boys rescued from Thailand cave rushed to hospital for treatment

World
Four rescued from Thailand cave as mission to save trapped soccer team continues
Video

Four rescued from Thailand cave as mission to save trapped soccer team continues

World
Deadly landslides and flooding in Japan after torrential rains
Gallery

Deadly landslides and flooding in Japan after torrential rains

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Teens work to address needs of 'food desert' with vegetable-based desserts

Teen-run bakery makes vegetable desserts to serve 'food desert'

U.S. news

advertisement