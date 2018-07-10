Please select another video.
New car leasing program lets drivers get new car every two weeks
With car sales dipping two percent this year and fewer millennials getting behind the wheel, brands like Ford and Cadillac are starting “car subscriptions,” allowing drivers to swaps cars in an out at their local dealership whenever they want.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”