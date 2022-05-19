New collection at the National Gallery of Art gives viewers global journey through Black history

Curator Kanitra Fletcher says the mission of “Afro-Atlantic Histories,” a new collection at the National Gallery of art in Washington, is to ensure “people understand that work by Black diasporic people is just as treasured and important as the European art that you see.” The exhibit includes over 130 works taking viewers through a global journey from slavery to emancipation and civil rights. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor speaks to art students about its impact on them.May 19, 2022