Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

New concerns over more eruptions at Hawaii volcano

 

As officials race to remove hazardous underground gas stored at a geothermal plant, the largest of all the explosions seems imminent.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

North Carolina’s debate on confederate monuments rages on
Video

North Carolina’s debate on confederate monuments rages on

U.S. news
Democrats, rights advocates are close to losing the battle over torture

Dems, rights advocates are about to lose the battle over torture

National Security
The Miracle League makes baseball accessible to everyone
Video

The Miracle League makes baseball accessible to everyone

U.S. news
Georgia officer resigns after dragging 65-year-old black woman from car
Video

Georgia officer resigns after dragging 65-year-old black woman from car

U.S. news
Nurse charged in the death of H.R. McMaster’s father
Video

Nurse charged in the death of H.R. McMaster’s father

U.S. news

World News

Anti-Semitic incidents provoke unease in Berlin

Anti-Semitism is back in the open in Germany

World
Trump's foreign policy moves are angering European allies
Video

Trump's foreign policy moves are angering European allies

Donald Trump
Where Harry weds Meghan: Inside St. George's Chapel
Video

Where Harry weds Meghan: Inside St. George's Chapel

Europe
Anti-U.S. protests break out in Iran
Video

Anti-U.S. protests break out in Iran

News
Song, dance and LGBTQ visibility reign supreme at Eurovision Song Contest

Song, dance and LGBTQ visibility reign supreme at Eurovision Song Contest

OUT Pop Culture
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

'Allergy explosion' across much of the country linked to climate change

'Allergy explosion' caused by record-levels of pollen

Allergies

advertisement