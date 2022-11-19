IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

01:41

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022

