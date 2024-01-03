IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation

    02:17

  • Winning Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million sold in Michigan

    01:35

  • Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say

    01:57

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaking out after release from prison

    02:25
  • Now Playing

    Police say driver likely intentionally targeted crowd in deadly crash outside concert

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike

    01:53

  • Rescue crews in Japan looking for survivors after deadly 7.6 magnitude earthquake

    01:59

  • Two planes collide in deadly crash on runway in Japan

    03:31

  • What new laws are in effect in 2024

    01:42

  • Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing

    03:01

  • December marked all-time high in border crossings

    02:04

  • 10-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy

    01:53

  • Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict

    01:31

  • Japan rocked by powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake

    02:46

  • Israeli and Palestinian tour guides working to open dialogue in the U.S.

    02:43

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

    01:57

  • Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

    02:21

  • New Year’s Wishes: Messages of hope written on Times Square confetti set to fall at midnight

    02:00

  • Minimum wage set to increase in new year in many states

    02:02

  • Dazzling displays and celebrations roll out around the world to ring in new year

    02:37

Nightly News

Police say driver likely intentionally targeted crowd in deadly crash outside concert

01:41

Investigators are releasing new details on the fiery car crash in Rochester, New York that plowed down pedestrians leaving a concert venue on New Year’s. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on the gasoline and fuel container purchases the suspect allegedly made ahead of the deadly incident.Jan. 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation

    02:17

  • Winning Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million sold in Michigan

    01:35

  • Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say

    01:57

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaking out after release from prison

    02:25
  • Now Playing

    Police say driver likely intentionally targeted crowd in deadly crash outside concert

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike

    01:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All