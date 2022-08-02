New details on drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader, as fears grow over terrorism in Afghanistan

Following the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a new image of President Biden being briefed in early July about the secret operation was released. The CIA operation was carried out at 9:38pm Eastern time on Saturday. Senior officials say a drone fired two Hellfire missiles that hit the third floor balcony of Zawahri’s apartment in an upscale neighborhood of Kabul. The U.S. says there were no other casualties.Aug. 2, 2022