New developments in Hunter Biden investigation

What once began as an investigation to see if Hunter Biden paid taxes, has now broadened with a growing number of witnesses called before a grand jury, according to people familiar with the investigation. The investigation is being run by the U.S. attorney in Delaware, a hold-over from the Trump Administration. Officials say it’s far from being over.March 31, 2022
