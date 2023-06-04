IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 6 women found dead in Portland metro area, prompting concerns deaths may be linked

    01:49

  • Teachers show gratitude to high school senior who has sent hundreds of thank you notes

    02:28

  • FAA under pressure to update emergency evacuation standards for airlines

    01:56

  • Prince Harry prepares to testify in lawsuit against newspaper group

    01:45

  • Grand jury hearing evidence in Trump’s handling of classified documents set to meet, sources say

    02:09
    Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials say

    01:19

  • China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

    01:50

  • Loud boom heard after fighter jets scrambled to intercept small plane

    02:11

  • Teen and friends shave their heads to support mother battling cancer

    02:51

  • New technology creates AI romantic partners for users

    03:15

  • Parts of Florida under flood alert as Arlene brings heavy wind and rain

    01:32

  • Federal judge declares Tennessee drag restriction law unconstitutional

    01:44

  • Suspect in disappearance of Natalee Holloway to be extradited to U.S.

    01:29

  • Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa

    02:02

  • Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    01:36

  • Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in India

    01:40

  • Texas slammed with severe weather and tornadoes

    01:51

  • Family reunited after car was stolen with two-year-old child inside

    01:23

  • New details on days leading up to Jeffrey Epstein’s death revealed

    02:32

Nightly News

New drug effective at preventing growth of lower-grade brain tumors, clinical trial finds

01:48

A new drug that is in a phase 3 clinical trial has proven effective at preventing the growth of lower-grade brain tumors, with doctors saying nearly half of the patients in the trial haven’t needed chemotherapy or radiation years later. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser has the details on the treatment.June 4, 2023

