New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel
May 10, 202401:27
New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel

01:27

After President Biden warned that he would withhold some arms shipments to Israel if it invades Rafah, he faced strong criticism from Israel's prime minister and Republicans. But some Democrats said they supported the president's warning. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.May 10, 2024

