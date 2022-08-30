IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New fast food law in California could transform industry

Nightly News

New fast food law in California could transform industry

In California, the new legislative victory for fast food workers could transform the industry and significantly impact the wages earned by hundreds of thousands of low-paid workers. Under the bill, employees could easily make up to $22 an hour starting next year and get an annual cost of living adjustment. However, the bill still needs Governor Newsom’s approval and could lead to price increases.Aug. 30, 2022

