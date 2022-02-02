New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says
In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Pete Williams, FBI Director Christopher Wray says that “no country presents a broader, more severe threat to our innovation, our ideas or our economic security than China does.” The FBI says Chinese spies target computer chips, nuclear power plants, smart phones, and more.Feb. 2, 2022
