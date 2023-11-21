IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: X sues Media Matters over report about ads appearing next to Nazi posts

  • Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

    01:53

  • Rosalynn Carter remembered as mental health advocate and trailblazing first lady

    02:09

  • Youngest D1 head coach leads UNC-Chapel Hill to national championship win

    01:29

  • Speed is a top factor in Dallas traffic deaths. Can road design make a difference?

    03:15

  • Inside the DOT operations center as Thanksgiving travel rush underway

    02:29

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49
    New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

    03:41
    Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age 96

    04:14

  • Black Friday starts early this year with bigger discounts at some stores

    01:28

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

    02:34

  • Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s decades-long love story

    01:34

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

    03:17

  • An ode to cranberries: from the bog to your Thanksgiving table

    02:02

  • Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media

    02:16

  • FAA racing to address air traffic controller shortage as Thanksgiving travel rush begins

    02:52

  • Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

    01:47

  • Inside Israel’s race to interrogate Hamas suspects in aftermath of terror attacks

    01:54

  • 17-year-old Palestinian American’s journey out of Gaza

    02:17

  • Israel announces death of second Hamas hostage found near Al-Shifa hospital

    02:53

  • China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

    02:37

Nightly News

New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

03:41

As President Biden says he believes a hostage deal may be near, we’re learning more about what that could look like. Sources tell NBC News that a deal would involve a pause in fighting in exchange for hostages, and they warn talks could still collapse. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports with details on fighting near Gaza’s hospitals and the evacuation of 28 premature babies to Egypt.Nov. 21, 2023

