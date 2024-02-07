New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea

House defeats attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas02:19
Country music superstar Toby Keith dies at 6201:35
Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses01:40
NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts01:26
Iran's U.N. ambassador likens ties to militant groups to NATO alliance02:43
- Now Playing
New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea01:38
- UP NEXT
Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case02:01
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter02:07
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'02:19
Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets02:47
Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages01:29
Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz01:42
California battered by torrential rain and flooding02:32
Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain02:11
Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer01:59
Middle school students write heartfelt thank you letters to their teachers03:01
FBI team works to protect people from common online scams02:38
Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.01:55
NBC Poll: Trump increases lead over Biden, now up by 5 points02:03
Firefighters battle deadly wildfires in Chile01:19
House defeats attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas02:19
Country music superstar Toby Keith dies at 6201:35
Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses01:40
NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts01:26
Iran's U.N. ambassador likens ties to militant groups to NATO alliance02:43
- Now Playing
New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea01:38
Play All