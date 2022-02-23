IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes

    01:39

  • Remembering ‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski

    01:30

  • U.S. Soccer agrees to pay women’s and men’s teams equally after legal fight

    01:42

  • DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat as Russia tensions escalate

    01:39

  • Closing arguments in federal civil rights case of 3 ex-officers in death of George Floyd

    01:35

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Clues to Putin’s next move might be found in his recent actions

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    New images of violence in separatist regions of Ukraine

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces sanctions after ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’ of Ukraine

    02:29

  • Gas prices rising amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:48

  • Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent

    04:14

  • Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis

    01:35

  • CDC could change mask guidance as Covid cases decline

    01:39

  • England to end nearly all Covid restrictions as Queen Elizabeth II tests positive

    01:30

  • At least six attacked on NYC subway after new safety plan announced

    01:23

  • How civil rights leader Xernona Clayton used persuasive power to create change

    01:57

  • Authorities on lookout for massive bear invading California community

    01:30

  • Basketball team remembers teammate in a touching tradition

    02:29

  • Police helicopter crash in Newport Beach

    01:49

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

    02:06

  • A War in Ukraine May Raise Prices in the U.S.

    01:58

Nightly News

New images of violence in separatist regions of Ukraine

01:49

The separatist regions of Ukraine have dramatically increased their attacks on Ukraine’s forces now that they’re protected by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the 150,000 troops he has near the border.Feb. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes

    01:39

  • Remembering ‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski

    01:30

  • U.S. Soccer agrees to pay women’s and men’s teams equally after legal fight

    01:42

  • DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat as Russia tensions escalate

    01:39

  • Closing arguments in federal civil rights case of 3 ex-officers in death of George Floyd

    01:35

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Clues to Putin’s next move might be found in his recent actions

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All