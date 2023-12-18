IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military

    ‘We can’t handle it anymore’: Gaza resident says after reported hospital raid

  • Funeral held for Alon Lulu Shamriz, one of three hostages killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden's handling of Israel

  • Israeli military admits to killing 3 hostages in Gaza, stirring outrage

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

  • Thousands rally in Tel Aviv for remaining hostages to be released

  • U.S. warship shoots down 14 drones over Red Sea

  • Mourners hold funeral held for Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Gaza

  • Funeral held for Hamas hostage killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

  • Hundreds protest in Tel Aviv after IDF mistakenly kills 3 hostages

  • Israeli troops preparing for escalations with Hezbollah amid fears of broader conflict

  • Israeli military accidentally kills 3 hostages after mistaking them for Hamas fighters

  • NSC Spokesman: Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF ‘tragic, heartbreaking event’

  • IDF takes responsibility for accidental deaths of three hostages in Gaza

  • Sidal Abu Jamea's parents mourn the loss of their 7-year-old daughter

  • US pushes Israel to shift offensive, limit civilian casualties in Gaza

  • Jake Sullivan says 'sensitive' talks taking place to secure hostage release

  • 'Worst Christmas ever': Bethlehem's holiday season affected by war

  • Inside the Israeli hospital dedicated to the rehab of soldiers injured since Hamas’ October 7 attack

Nightly News

New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military

Signs reading “help, three hostages” and “SOS” were found in the building near where three Israeli captives were mistakenly killed by their own military, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF has said that the shooting broke the “rules of engagement.” NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.Dec. 18, 2023

