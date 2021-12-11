New insight on transmissibility of omicron variant
02:15
Share this -
copied
Evidence suggests the omicron variant is better at sidestepping vaccines than earlier variants, including delta. According to the CDC, so far there have been no deaths caused by the omicron variant, and just a single hospitalization.Dec. 11, 2021
Tornado outbreak aftermath on Arkansas nursing home
00:43
Heroes risk their lives to help with tornado recovery efforts
01:42
New insight on transmissibility of omicron variant
02:15
Amazon warehouse struck by deadly tornado
01:53
Search continues for factory worker tornado survivors