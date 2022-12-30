IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 82

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know

    01:42

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    01:22

  • Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine

    01:29

  • George Santos facing federal investigation over finances

    01:45

  • Snowstorm stalls traffic in Denver as Buffalo begins to reopen

    02:11

  • Southwest expects a return to normal operations tomorrow

    02:35

  • Teen swimmer wins state title after recovering from shark attack

    01:34

  • Schools stocking Narcan to combat teen overdoses

    02:47

  • Tripledemic overwhelming U.S. hospitals

    01:58

  • Migrants in limbo at the border shelter in desperate conditions

    01:44

  • Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s health

    02:01

  • Devastating storm toll in Buffalo fuels questions over response

    01:57

  • George Santos under investigation by New York prosecutor after resume ‘embellishing’

    01:14

  • What’s causing Southwest’s mass flight cancellations?

    02:39

  • Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm

    01:40

  • Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health

    02:28

  • George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume

    01:48

  • Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm

    02:13

Nightly News

New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

02:31

The Inflation Reduction Act includes a $35 a month limit on what patients pay out of pocket for insulin. But that’s only for those with Medicare; it’s estimated that there are more than 21 million people left out of the legislation who still have to pay tens of thousands of dollars a year for the life-saving medicine. Two brothers and their mom tell NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz about their anger at the exclusion.Dec. 30, 2022

  • Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 82

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know

    01:42

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    01:22

  • Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine

    01:29

  • George Santos facing federal investigation over finances

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All