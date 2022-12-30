New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

The Inflation Reduction Act includes a $35 a month limit on what patients pay out of pocket for insulin. But that’s only for those with Medicare; it’s estimated that there are more than 21 million people left out of the legislation who still have to pay tens of thousands of dollars a year for the life-saving medicine. Two brothers and their mom tell NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz about their anger at the exclusion.Dec. 30, 2022