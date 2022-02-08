New interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai raises more questions
01:33
In a new interview with a French newspaper, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said her explosive allegations were “misunderstood” and she “never said” anyone sexually assaulted her. A Chinese Olympic official was present during the interview and translating Peng’s words.Feb. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols
01:34
State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate
01:59
Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup
01:33
Car shopping made complicated by chip shortage: should you buy or lease?
01:39
2022 Winter Olympics is about more than medals for Team USA’s Jessie Diggins