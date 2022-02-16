New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgue
The New Jersey Department of Health has halted admissions at the recently renamed Woodland Behavioral Health, where 17 bodies were found stacked in a tiny morgue early in the pandemic, saying “the facility failed to appropriately prevent abuse and neglect” in a 17 page report.Feb. 16, 2022
