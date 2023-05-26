IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

New investigation into Navy SEAL training finds dangerous conditions

01:45

A scathing new investigation by the Navy finds dangerous training conditions and poor leadership are putting future Navy SEALs at risk for injury and death. NBC News’ Courtney Kube shares more on the 200-page report prompted by the death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen. May 26, 2023

