Nightly News

New Jersey surgical center warns patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis

01:16

The center said “lapses in infection/cleaning instruments and the injection of medications” could pose an infection risk to patients treated there between January and September. So far, there have been no reports of any accidental infections.Dec. 25, 2018

  • Christmas traditions brings millions together across the globe

    01:13

  • Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure

    01:03

  • California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper

    01:25

  • New Jersey surgical center warns patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis

    01:16

  • False alarm near site of Indonesia tsunami that killed over 400

    01:23

  • Mystery case at Supreme Court is apparently tied to Mueller investigation

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All