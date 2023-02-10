New Jersey teen’s suicide days after school hallway attack sparks walkouts

14-year-old Adriana Kuch was a high school freshman who took her own life last week two days after being attacked by fellow students in the hallway at school. The four students involved were all indefinitely suspended and her father is calling for criminal charges. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the questions over the district’s handling of the incident. (If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.)Feb. 10, 2023