    New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting

Nightly News

New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for “Rust,” say they know how live ammunition made its way onto the movie set ahead of the death of Halyna Hutchins. They accuse PDX Arm and Prop of supplying real bullets. The owner has not responded to NBC News’ request for comment.Jan. 13, 2022

    New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting

