New layer of armed security added to Florida school

In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school massacre, Florida has instituted a so-called “guardians” program. The guardians now supplement armed school resource officers, and they’re all state-qualified to open fire in a crisis.Aug.13.2018

