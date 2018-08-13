Subscribe to Breaking News emails
New layer of armed security added to Florida school
In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school massacre, Florida has instituted a so-called “guardians” program. The guardians now supplement armed school resource officers, and they’re all state-qualified to open fire in a crisis.
