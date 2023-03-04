New legal challenges ahead for Murdaugh

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Murdaugh is behind bars after receiving two life sentences for the murder of his wife and son. Murdaugh’s attorneys say they plan to appeal. The once prominent South Carolina attorney is also facing some one hundred charges for alleged financial crimes, from embezzlement to running a drug and money laundering ring and even insurance fraud. Investigators are also revisiting two other deaths of people connected to the Murdaugh family.
