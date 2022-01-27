New Mexico calls on National Guard to serve as substitute teachers amid shortage
Service members are substitute teaching during an unprecedented shortage of educators in New Mexico. Since the pandemic, teacher vacancies have nearly doubled with over 1,000 unfilled positions. Jan. 27, 2022
