IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Johnny Depp testifies at Amber Heard defamation trial

    01:38

  • Prince Harry on his mother: ‘I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now’

    01:28

  • Exclusive look inside all-women team solving New York City’s cold cases

    03:17

  • Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned

    02:51

  • Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks

    01:54

  • Netflix stock nosedives after subscriber loss

    01:29

  • Accident report: 14-year-old’s seat had been adjusted before death at amusement park

    01:39

  • Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

    01:41

  • Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

    01:29

  • Prince Harry describes his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth

    01:03

  • Biden focuses on infrastructure as soaring inflation threatens Democrats’ chances in midterms

    01:29

  • Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb

    01:46

  • Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate

    01:52

  • Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

    02:50

  • Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region

    02:25

  • Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    01:50

  • Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.

    02:18

  • Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

    01:59

  • Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation

    01:23

  • Border braces for new surge in migrants after Title 42 ends

    02:05

Nightly News

New Mexico investigators blast ‘Rust’ production company for firearm safety failures

01:36

A report from New Mexico’s Health and Safety Bureau blames Rust Movie Productions for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the near-fatal shooting of director Joel Souza. Investigators concluded the “tragic incident never would have happened” if industry standards for firearm safety were followed. A spokesperson for “Rust,” says “we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal.”April 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Johnny Depp testifies at Amber Heard defamation trial

    01:38

  • Prince Harry on his mother: ‘I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now’

    01:28

  • Exclusive look inside all-women team solving New York City’s cold cases

    03:17

  • Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned

    02:51

  • Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks

    01:54

  • Netflix stock nosedives after subscriber loss

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All