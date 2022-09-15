New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries

- Now Playing
New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries01:27
- UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges02:57
Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena01:22
Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike02:22
DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies02:52
Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary02:30
Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change01:28
Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show01:43
EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago02:10
Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal02:06
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian territory recently retaken from Russia01:44
Two largest railroad unions close to strike02:38
Three-mile line of mourners outside Westminster to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II02:55
R. Kelly found guilty on 6 counts of child pornagraphy00:55
Reality Winner reacts to Trump Mar-a-Lago search: 'It is incredibly ironic’00:17
EXCLUSIVE: How human trafficking victims are trapped growing black market marijuana02:40
Two pilots discover they are sisters after years of crossing paths01:56
New inflation data shows prices continue to rise03:12
Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns01:41
Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory01:56
- Now Playing
New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries01:27
- UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges02:57
Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena01:22
Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike02:22
DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies02:52
Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary02:30
Play All