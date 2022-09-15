IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges

    02:57

  • Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena

    01:22

  • Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike

    02:22

  • DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies

    02:52

  • Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary

    02:30

  • Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

    01:28

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:10

  • Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian territory recently retaken from Russia

    01:44

  • Two largest railroad unions close to strike

    02:38

  • Three-mile line of mourners outside Westminster to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

    02:55

  • R. Kelly found guilty on 6 counts of child pornagraphy

    00:55

  • Reality Winner reacts to Trump Mar-a-Lago search: 'It is incredibly ironic’

    00:17

  • EXCLUSIVE: How human trafficking victims are trapped growing black market marijuana

    02:40

  • Two pilots discover they are sisters after years of crossing paths

    01:56

  • New inflation data shows prices continue to rise

    03:12

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory

    01:56

Nightly News

New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries

01:27

NASA’s Perseverance Rover has explored Mars for 18 months and gathered a dozen rock samples that may reveal if there was life on the red planet. The rocks’ journey back to Earth for examination will be a difficult one and could take until 2033.Sept. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges

    02:57

  • Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena

    01:22

  • Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike

    02:22

  • DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies

    02:52

  • Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All