New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home
May 23, 202401:37
    New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home

New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home

A new tool from NBC News shows just how challenging it is to buy a home right now. The NBC News Home Buyer Index shows that since 2022, it's been harder to buy a home than at any other period in the last decade. NBC News' Brian Cheung reports.May 23, 2024

    New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home

