New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital
March 27, 202402:33

  • Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and vice-presidential candidate, is dead

    01:01

  • Ski resort town votes on whether to create more affordable housing

    02:24
    New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital

    02:33
    Bodies of two missing workers recovered after Baltimore bridge collapse

    03:24

  • 4 people killed in stabbings in northern Illinois

    01:04

  • Ship's data recorders recovered after bridge collapse

    02:24

  • After the Baltimore bridge disaster, inspiration from the words of Francis Scott Key

    00:44

  • Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina

    01:44

  • View from the air of the collapsed bridge and the cargo ship

    02:16

  • Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says

    00:57

  • Baltimore bridge collapses after being struck by cargo ship

    03:20

  • Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia

    02:10

  • Investigators search for answers in bridge collapse

    02:30

  • Shohei Ohtani says interpreter stole from his account and 'told lies'

    01:45

  • Feds search homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sources say

    02:22

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    02:23

  • Mourning in Moscow for terrorist attack that killed 137

    01:21

  • Famed waiters' run returns to Paris

    01:27

  • Boeing CEO announces he'll step down amid quality control failures

    02:20

  • Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect

    00:30

New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital

02:33

As the violence grows in Haiti, human rights groups want the Biden Administration to pause deportations of Haitian migrants. NBC News' Ellison Barber went into Haiti and reports on the struggles some are facing.March 27, 2024

  Now Playing

    New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital

  UP NEXT

    Bodies of two missing workers recovered after Baltimore bridge collapse

