New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country
April 24, 202403:28

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

  • Insurers scale back reimbursements for drugs used for weight loss

  • Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

  • Biden Administration announces new rules to speed refunds for passengers whose flights are disrupted

  • Heartbreak and hope as Gaza baby is delivered

  • Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school

  • Campus protests spread around the country

  • FBI director warns of TikTok's danger

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

  • Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

  • Threats of violence to colleges on FBI's radar amid heated campus environment

  • FBI director warns of three-part TikTok threat as Senate considers ban

  • Prosecution, defense paint competing visions of Trump as trial begins

  • Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

  • Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

  • Volkswagen workers vote to unionize in Tennessee assembly plant

  • Barry Manilow makes history with Radio City performance

New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

The wave of protests continued on college campuses, with demonstrations at the University of Texas, USC, the University of Illinois and others. House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke at Columbia and called on its president to resign if she can't bring order to the campus. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.April 24, 2024

