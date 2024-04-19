IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100
April 19, 202401:38
    New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

01:38

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University showed no sign of ending, and protesters set up new encampments on the campus, one day after police were brought in. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports.April 19, 2024

