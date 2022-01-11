IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

Nightly News

New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

01:49

Authorities lowered the death toll to 17, including eight children, after the devastating Bronx apartment fire. Several victims remain in critical condition. Authorities say the fire was sparked by a space heater and smoke traveled throughout the building, raising new questions about the tragedy.Jan. 11, 2022

    New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

