New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

A new report issued by the Texas State Committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting offers a scathing critique of all agencies linked to the “egregiously poor decision making.” The committee found that 376 law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, standing in the hallway for more than an hour as Arnulfo Reyes’ 11 students were dying in room 111. The report also highlighted the system-wide failures, from having poor Wi-Fi connectivity to warning signs from the gunman being ignored.July 17, 2022