New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

Many doctors say new restrictive abortion laws are making it even more difficult to help women terminate pregnancies if the baby or mother is facing devastating medical complications. Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, states with abortion bans have exceptions when the life of the mother is at risk, however there may be gray area in different cases. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren spoke with a couple who needed to get an abortion in 2021 due to the baby having severe abnormalities in his head, heart and spine. The couple needed to travel to Minnesota because the mother was too far along to have a legal procedure done in Wisconsin.July 15, 2022