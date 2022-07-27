New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

Builders are increasingly turning away from concrete and steel in favor of wood. In some cases, the material – known as mass timber – is even being used to construct skyscrapers. It’s becoming a sort of revolution: a 2021 study in the journal Sustainability found that mass timber buildings could reduce a building’s carbon emissions 22 to 50 percent compared to concrete. However, environmentalists worry about the cutting of primary and older forests, which would substitute one type of high carbon building material for another.July 27, 2022