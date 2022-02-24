New sanctions ‘not influential enough’ to deter Putin, former Russian official says
Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons that “psychologically” President Vladimir Putin is “ready to use military force” and newly imposed sanctions are “not influential enough” to change Putin’s mind on Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2022
