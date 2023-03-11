IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding

    04:04

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapses in biggest bank failure since Great Recession

    02:07

  • George Santos denies helping former associate with credit card skimming scheme

    01:29
    New signs of legal troubles for Trump

    02:46
    Asthma medication shortage leaves some parents concerned

    01:44

  • Scammers stealing billions of dollars from Medicare and Medicaid, investigation reveals

    02:41

  • Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup win record with 86th victory

    01:49

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 9th)

    21:02

  • Former Sesame Street writer teaches kids about dangers of gun violence

    01:57

  • FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier

    01:44

  • Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian power plant and key energy infrastructure

    01:30

  • Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40

  • Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45

  • Mexican cartel responsible for kidnapping four Americans appears to apologize, official says

    02:07

  • FAA chief on Capitol Hill after multiple in-flight unruly passengers

    01:32

  • Fifth person reportedly with four Americans kidnapped before they crossed Mexican border

    02:01

  • Afghan girls robotics team seeks to inspire others this Women’s History Month

    01:32

  • Schools pushing for Covid funding to be used for students who fell behind during pandemic

    02:40

  • Intelligence chiefs pinpoint China as U.S.’s “unparalleled priority”

    01:46

  • Mysterious flying objects could be sign of extraterrestrials, draft Harvard report says

    01:39

Nightly News

New signs of legal troubles for Trump

02:46

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team is meeting with him this weekend, NBC News has learned, after he was told he can testify before a grand jury in New York as part of an investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star. Meanwhile in Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at an event, taking not-so-veiled swipes at President Joe Biden and Trump for their handling of the pandemic as speculation swirls over whether DeSantis will run for president.March 11, 2023

