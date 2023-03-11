New signs of legal troubles for Trump

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team is meeting with him this weekend, NBC News has learned, after he was told he can testify before a grand jury in New York as part of an investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star. Meanwhile in Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at an event, taking not-so-veiled swipes at President Joe Biden and Trump for their handling of the pandemic as speculation swirls over whether DeSantis will run for president.March 11, 2023