Nightly News

New technology creates AI romantic partners for users

03:15

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, some are now turning to technology to fill the void, engaging in friendships and sometimes romances with AI chatbots. NBC News’ Jake Ward explores the new frontier of modern relationships.June 3, 2023

