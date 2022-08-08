IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was 'raided' by 'large group of FBI agents'

Nightly News

New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states

02:44

A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022

