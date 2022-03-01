New U.N. report warns of immediate dangers of climate change
01:27
The United Nations’ latest, most in-depth scientific report on climate change warns the dangers are imminent and growing more acute with millions of people around the world potentially losing access to clean water, and facing starvation and disease. March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
U.S., allies ramp up sanctions as Russia wages war in Ukraine
02:16
Ukraine crisis: Russia attacks Kharkiv
01:33
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee as others stay behind
02:42
Protests and panic as sanctions take toll in Russia