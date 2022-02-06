New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine
01:59
U.S. officials are warning that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment. A U.S. Intelligence assessment has also found that troop losses for Ukraine could be as high as 25,000 killed or wounded while Russia could lose as many as 10,000 troops. Feb. 6, 2022
