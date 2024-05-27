IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New warning about AI-generated nude photos exploiting teens
May 27, 202402:36

  • More than 2,000 people feared dead after Papua New Guinea landslide

    00:48

  • Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders

    01:19

  • Family gives final salute to Pearl Harbor hero thanks to DNA technology

    01:48

  • Mom of 3 girls stabbed at Massachusetts movie theater speaks out

    01:15

  • 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dead at 37 after fatal shooting

    01:59

  • 62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    New warning about AI-generated nude photos exploiting teens

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. lawmakers vow support and weapons during Taiwan visit after new president takes office

    01:18

  • Flights delayed and canceled as Memorial Day weekend travel shatters records

    00:45

  • Army bugler prepares for ‘highest honor,’ playing taps at Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

    02:01

  • Airline baggage handling incidents raise concerns ahead of summer travel season

    02:18

  • First millennial saint could be canonized as early as end of 2025

    01:32

  • Trump booed at Libertarian National Convention

    02:01

  • Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

    01:34

  • Twelve passengers and crew injured after turbulence rocks Qatar Airways flight

    01:36

  • At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country

    03:55

  • Burger King announces new $5 value meal as fast food competition heats up

    01:54

  • ‘Faith in humanity is through the roof’ for kidney recipient whose donor is a fellow soccer team fan

    03:17

  • Pennsylvania father detained in Turks and Caicos reunited with family after more than 100 days

    01:43

Nightly News

New warning about AI-generated nude photos exploiting teens

02:36

Parents are grappling with a growing trend of students using artificial intelligence to create fake nude photos of their own classmates. NBC News' Valerie Castro reports on the emotional impact on those students, and what parents can do about it.May 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    More than 2,000 people feared dead after Papua New Guinea landslide

    00:48

  • Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders

    01:19

  • Family gives final salute to Pearl Harbor hero thanks to DNA technology

    01:48

  • Mom of 3 girls stabbed at Massachusetts movie theater speaks out

    01:15

  • 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dead at 37 after fatal shooting

    01:59

  • 62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms

    02:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All