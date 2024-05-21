IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest
May 21, 202401:45
New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest

A new wave of tornadoes swept through parts of the Midwest, most of them in Iowa. There was extensive damage in some areas, and the storms also brought torrential rain and hail. Tens of millions of people remain at risk for severe weather. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports.May 21, 2024

