New Year’s travel nightmare amid cancellations and delays
01:54
Share this -
copied
More than 2,500 flights have been canceled and 3,000 delayed in the U.S. on New Year's Day. The problems are due to both airline staff shortages from Covid and severe weather coast-to-coast.Jan. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Happy reunions following lockdowns
02:41
New state laws to be enforced in 2022
01:38
Law banning surprise medical bill takes effect
01:44
Reaching the endgame of the Covid pandemic
01:56
U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surge