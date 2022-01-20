New York AG says investigation into Trump organization found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James says former President Trump and two of his children were in charge of the Trump organization when misleading financial statements were issued to lenders and the federal government.Jan. 20, 2022
