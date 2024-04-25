IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction
New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction

In a 4-3 decision, the New York Court of Appeals overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction. The ruling stated that the judge in the trial made an error in allowing the testimony of three women who were not involved in the case. The decision came as a shock to more than a hundred of Weinstein's accusers. NBC News' Kate Snow reports.April 25, 2024

